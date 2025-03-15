Averitt earns EcoVadis honor for sustainability performance

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is receiving a Committed Badge from EcoVadis.

“At Averitt, we recognize that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow,” said Barry Blakely, president and COO. “This recognition from EcoVadis reflects our commitment to integrating sustainability and social responsibility into every aspect of our business. We are always looking for ways to make a lasting, positive impact.”

EcoVadis

“EcoVadis medals and badges recognize companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology,” EcoVadis said.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes:

Environment.

Labor & Human Rights.

Ethics.

Sustainable Procurement.

More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

Averitt and Sustainability

According to Averitt, making sure the company is socially responsible is one of its key tenets. It has a plan in place to be a driving force for environmental stewardship.

“At Averitt, we fully support innovative policies aimed at substantially reducing vehicle carbon emissions,” Blakely said. “This forward-thinking approach aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability and represents a significant step toward a greener future for the trucking industry. At the same time, we understand that transitioning from carbon-based fuels is a complex process that requires careful planning and investment, and achieving success will depend on creating supportive policies, developing necessary infrastructure, and ensuring access to

essential resources.

Setting a Standard

“Clear and consistent standards will help the industry innovate and plan effectively for this transition,” Blakely said. “For Averitt, such policies provide an opportunity to lead by example. We are committed to exploring and implementing every possible innovation that enhances the sustainability of our operations. By collaborating with policymakers, industry leaders, and our partners, we aim to develop practical solutions that balance environmental goals with economic and operational realities. These policies will challenge the industry to adapt, but we view them as catalysts for positive change. With a collective effort and a shared vision, we can make significant progress in creating a cleaner, more efficient transportation network. Averitt is proud to be part of this transformative journey, working toward a sustainable future for our business and the industry as a whole.”

Delivering More

“Over the past five decades, our associates have built a unique culture of giving back to our communities, creating an extraordinary tradition of helping those in need,” Averitt said. “We refer to these efforts as ‘Delivering More’ – coming together as a team to do good in the world. ‘Delivering More’ means bringing compassion, caring and support to our neighbors, communities, kids and planet. And there’s perhaps no better example of this commitment than Averitt Cares for Kids.”

According to Averitt, through this nonprofit organization, Averitt supports the life changing work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2023, Averitt made its largest-ever donation of $1,500,001. It is the largest single employee-generated contribution in the hospital’s history. The funds help St. Jude in its mission of conquering childhood cancer and other devastating diseases.

“We’re proud to say St. Jude has named Averitt Cares for Kids “Employee-Giving Organization of the Year” four times: 1999, 2010, 2020, and 2023,” Averitt said.

Learn more at EcoVadis.com/suppliers. For more information about Averitt’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit Averitt.com/CSR.