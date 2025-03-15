TheTrucker.com
Knight-Swift appoints of Douglas Col to board of directors

By Dana Guthrie -
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. announces appointment of Douglas Col to board of directors. (Photo courtesy Douglas Col via LinkedIn)

PHOENIX, Ariz.   Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is appointing Douglas Col to its board of directors.

Col will serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. He was also appointed to the finance committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board.

Col served as executive vice president and CFO of Saia, Inc. from January 2020 through his retirement in May 2024. He joined Saia in 2014 as vice president and treasurer.

Prior to joining Saia, Col was a director in the transportation investment banking group at Cowen and Company from 2012 to 2013. From 2006 to 2011 Col was an equity analyst at Wellspring Management where he focused on industrial and transportation sectors. He was a fund manager at Red Rock Partners from 2004 to 2006.

Col is a current member of the board of directors of Proficient Auto Logistics Inc., a specialized freight company focused on providing automobile transportation and logistics services.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

