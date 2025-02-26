Fleet Advantage recognized for community impact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage has been named by Monitor to its second annual 2025 Best Companies in Equipment Finance list in the community impact category.

“We are honored to be recognized by Monitor for our commitment to community impact,” said Elizabeth Gomez, director of marketing and community outreach. “At Fleet Advantage, we believe in using our resources to uplift those in need. Our employees’ passion for giving back drives our continued efforts to create meaningful, long-lasting change.”

Making a Difference

According to a company press release, the recognition highlights the company’s commitment to corporate giving, employee engagement, and partnerships that make a tangible difference in the communities where its clients and team live and work.

Monitor’s 2025 Best Companies list recognizes organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the equipment finance industry across categories including:

Innovation.

ESG.

Leadership.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

Culture.

Community Impact.

Company Commitment

“Fleet Advantage’s commitment to philanthropy, employee engagement, and nonprofit partnerships has positioned the company as a leader in corporate social responsibility,” the company said. “Over the past year, Fleet Advantage has expanded its community outreach, strengthened charitable initiatives, and deepened its impact through meaningful collaborations with organizations that support families, children, and the transportation workforce.”

Kids Around the Corner Foundation

Fleet Advantage’s dedication to social responsibility is embodied in its Kids Around the Corner Foundation. KATC recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and has surpassed $1 million in life to date total donations in 2024. Through this initiative, the company expanded support to over 50 nonprofit organizations, including Truckers Against Trafficking and Truckersfinalmile.org, which provide critical assistance to truck drivers and their families. Fleet Advantage also strengthened partnerships with The Caring Place and 4KIDS of South Florida, ensuring vulnerable populations receive essential services.

Among its flagship initiatives, the Back-to-School Backpack Drive provided over 200 children affected by behavioral health challenges with school supplies, easing financial burdens on families. Fleet Advantage also deepened its relationship with Junior Achievement of South Florida, supporting programs that equip students with real-world financial literacy skills.

“Employee engagement is central to Fleet Advantage’s philanthropic efforts, with employees participating in quarterly volunteer events,” the company said. “In addition to corporate giving, employees actively contribute their time to causes that align with the company’s mission, fostering a culture of service and social responsibility.”