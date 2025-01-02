Fleet Advantage and Kids Around the Corner Foundation: A year of community service and giving

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage announced its 2024 calendar year-end milestones for its Kids Around The Corner Foundation (KATC), highlighting an exceptional year of charitable giving and community engagement.

“On behalf of the entire Fleet Advantage team and the KATC Committee, we’re immensely proud of our achievements this year,” said Elizabeth Gomez, KATC committee chair. “Our commitment to community support remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.”

This year marks the 10-year anniversary since KATC’s inception in 2014. The foundation has supported local nonprofits that benefit children and families in the communities where Fleet Advantage’s employees and clients live and work. Since its inception, the foundation has donated $1 million to children’s charities on behalf of its employees and customers, according to a media release.

Throughout 2024, KATC made significant strides achieving record-breaking donations totaling $365,425.00 to 48 organizations, including 13 new partnerships. These contributions to typically smaller organizations that do not have a big network reflect a growing commitment to addressing the needs of children and families.

In addition to financial support, KATC actively engaged in hands-on volunteering to foster direct community involvement, conducting seven in-person volunteer events. As part of its holiday initiatives, Fleet Advantage employees and their families volunteered on Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place Miami and Broward Outreach Centers. The foundation also participated in the “Giving Back on Good Friday” event, further demonstrating its dedication to service.

KATC also made a significant impact on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, donating to 4KIDS of South Florida, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing homes and support for foster children. All donations received on that day were matched 100% by a partner organization and this initiative effectively doubled the contributions made to support vulnerable children.

“One of the standout initiatives this year was the foundation’s largest backpack drive to date, where KATC provided 200 backpacks to students in need,” the release said. “This effort included a new partnership with Henderson Behavioral Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing behavioral health services to the South Florida community and even garnered local news coverage, showcasing the impact of the foundation’s work.”

The release also noted that for the second consecutive year, KATC partnered with Junior Achievement of South Florida (JASF) to promote financial literacy in South Palm Beach County. This partnership allowed JASF to expand its reach into communities that previously lacked access to these vital educational programs.

The foundation’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, where it was submitted for consideration in multiple prestigious awards, according tot he release. These include the Progressive Grocer Impact Awards, American Logistics Aid Network Humanitarian Logistics Awards (in the Employee Engagement category), and Monitor Best Companies Awards (in the Community Impact category).

Gomez was also recognized as a finalist in Monitor’s Converge 2024 Awards in the community impact category, which significantly increased awareness within Fleet Advantage about the importance of giving back and led to a substantial increase in employee donations and charitable giving.