Samsara report reveals new ways to stop distracted driving

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Samsara Inc. is releasing its State of Connected Operations Report: Behind the Wheel: Distracted Driving in Physical Operations.

“Our experience with customers consistently demonstrates the transformative impact of AI dash cams and comprehensive safety programs,” said Evan Welbourne, dead of AI and data, Samsara. “By combining advanced technology with positive recognition and proactive coaching, organizations can significantly reduce distracted driving incidents and cultivate a safer, more engaged driver workforce for the long term. These tools provide invaluable insights, enabling targeted training and fostering a culture of safety that benefits both drivers and the broader community.”

The report draws on the expertise of more than 1,500 commercial drivers, with nearly 15,000 years of combined driving experience, to identify the cause of distracted driving and the practical solutions drivers need.

The risks of distracted driving hit close to home for commercial drivers surveyed. Within the last year, 79% of drivers have experienced a “close call” or near-miss because of distracted driving. Further, 93% of drivers have personally experienced the negative effects of this risky behavior – for example, vehicle damage (37%), personal injury (32%), fines (30%), and license suspension or revocation (30%).

Distracted Driving is Widespread: Text Messaging and Social Media Are Key Drivers

Staying focused on the road remains a challenge as 76% of drivers report often being distracted by their personal mobile devices. This finding is consistent across age levels and years of experience as a commercial driver. Reading and sending messages (32%), making calls (29%), and scrolling social media (29%) are among the most common distractions identified.

However, it’s not all personal mobile use, as 74% use their phones or other technology for work-related tasks while driving. Drivers report the top three ways employers can help them reduce work-related mobile use on the road include improved communication systems to limit work-related calls and messages (44%), better in-cab routing and navigation (43%), and implementing policies that prioritize safety over speed (42%). These findings show the realities drivers face and reinforces their need for supportive technology and strong safety measures—keeping them connected for work while reducing distractions.

Keys to Driver Retention: A Safer and Supportive Workplace

Drivers want to feel safe and valued. The report found that 90% of drivers are more likely to stay with organizations that proactively address distracted driving through preventative strategies. Notably, global organizations in Canada and the United States are at the forefront of these efforts, where 97% of drivers receive targeted coaching and training. Additionally, 82% of drivers indicate that positive reinforcement, such as recognition and incentives, is a more effective deterrent to distracted driving than punitive measures.

The impact of implementing comprehensive training is evident, with 95% of drivers reporting improved driving habits following such programs. Digital platforms have emerged as the preferred training method, favored by 64% of drivers, underscoring the industry’s shift towards accessible, technology-driven education.

The Future of Distracted Driving Prevention: Top Technology Drivers Want

Drivers recognize the potential of advanced technology to enhance safety. Leading the way, 54% of drivers identify accurate, AI-powered detection and alerts as the most desired technology to combat distracted driving. The value of visual feedback is also clear, with 93% of drivers acknowledging that reviewing dash camera footage of their driving has increased their awareness of distracted behaviors.

Drivers also emphasize the effectiveness of regulatory changes in improving safe driving. For instance, 49% of drivers would support policies requiring in-vehicle safety features such as in-cab alerts. This demonstrates a strong demand for technological interventions that support safe driving practices.