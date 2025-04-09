Maverick Transportation names Drivers of the Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Maverick Transportation is announcing its their 2024 Drivers of the Year.

Justin Melvin was named 2024 Over-the-Road (OTR) Driver of the Year and Kenneth Thomas 2024 Dedicated Driver of the Year.

Justin Melvin

“We couldn’t be prouder of Justin,” said John Coppens, vice president of operations. He has earned the respect of his students and peers and his vast knowledge and incredible work ethic will allow him to make a difference on our driver advisory councils. Justin has been recognized for his excellent abilities as a road trainer, specifically for always upholding the highest standards. In addition to his productivity as a driver and a road trainer, he has completed 1.9 million safe driving miles during his 18 years of service and has successfully trained 66 drivers.”

This distinguished recognition is presented annually to Maverick drivers who go above and beyond in their commitment to safety, consistently upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism across all aspects of their role. “I never thought it would happen, and I am still in shock about it. I have a lot to live up to and it will probably take a while for it to sink in,” Melvin said.

Melvin added that a particular piece of advice has stuck with him since day one.

“When I first started here, a tenured driver told me to drive my truck and secure it every day like my family was on either side of me and that made me think about how I was doing things,” Melvin said. “Everyone has to start somewhere, and I want to make sure they are trained right.”

Kenneth Thomas

“Ken embodies the Maverick way,” said Justin Brown, vice president of dedicated operations. “He has performed his job with integrity, respect and commitment for over 13 years, always delivering on time and claim-free. His commitment to excellence has allowed us to grow with our customer, creating additional jobs for other drivers. Thank you, Ken. We appreciate you.”

According to Maverick, these individuals not only set the bar for excellence but will also proudly represent the Maverick fleet as ambassadors of their professional driving community.

“I was completely shocked,” Thomas said. “As I was walking back to the table, I didn’t even hear my name get called for Driver of the Year. When I realized, I was just overwhelmed with honor. This is all still fresh and new. What sets Maverick apart is our attention to detail and doing everything The Maverick Way. We here at Maverick are professionals.”

According to a Maverick press release, founded in 1980, Maverick has grown into one of the industry’s leading carriers known for its unwavering commitment to safety, integrity and innovation. Based in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and operating over 1,600 units, Maverick provides OTR and Dedicated services to the flatbed, glass, marine and specialized transportation markets throughout North America.