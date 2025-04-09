Southeastern Freight Lines celebrates service center milestones

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating 75 years of “Quality Without Question” service at its service centers in Columbia, S.C. and Atlanta, Ga.

Both service centers have seen significant growth since their establishment, according to a Southeastern Freight Lines press release. The Columbia service center began operations with only 14 trucks, 20 associates and a handful of dock doors. Since then, the facility has expanded to 102 dock doors and 139 associates. Atlanta began operations with one associate and a flatbed trailer, which was utilized to cross dock freight. Now, it boasts 140 dock doors and 294 associates.

Columbia Service Center

“Southeastern’s deep roots throughout Columbia and its surrounding communities have been key to the success and steady growth of our service center,” said Brian Maddox, Columbia’s service center manager. “Our strong company culture and trusted reputation have attracted generations of families to work at Southeastern, fostering meaningful associate, client and partner relationships and delivering exceptional service in the Columbia market. As the company’s first service center, we look forward to continuing to set the standard in advancing Southeastern’s mission and core values for years to come.”

The Columbia service center was the first Southeastern opened, marking the company’s entrance into the trucking and transportation industry in April 1950. Soon after, Southeastern opened service to the Atlanta market, establishing its first key linehaul lane.

The center is honoring linehaul driver Michael Crapps – an associate who has worked at the facility for over 50 years – for his commitment to delivering quality service.

Atlanta Service Center

“Southeastern’s company culture has been the heartbeat of the Atlanta service center since its establishment, setting us apart as a Carrier of Choice,” said Chris Rich, Atlanta’s service center manager. “The positive environment within our service center attracts and retains top-tier associates, which is fundamental to our success. Our dedicated leaders and associates are passionate about furthering Southeastern’s mission and are excited to continue serving our customers and community well into the future.”

To celebrate this significant milestone, the Atlanta service center is recognizing two pickup and delivery drivers, Perryman Baker and Larry Spinks. Baker, the facility’s longest-serving current associate, is approaching five decades of service, while Spinks retired in 2024 after an impressive 54-year career.

Giving Back

Over the years, the Atlanta and Columbia service centers have given back to their communities, most recently through Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to having associates of all levels volunteer in their local communities to assist the less fortunate.

As a part of the Southeastern Serves mission, the Atlanta service center has volunteered with local nonprofits, including New Morning Light Baptist Church and A Friend’s House. Sharing the same commitment to community, the Columbia service center has also supported various initiatives for local organizations such as Special Olympics South Carolina and Habitat for Humanity.