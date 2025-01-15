Quality without question: Southeastern Freight Lines celebrates 75 years of excellence

— LEXINGTON, S.C. Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating 75 years of “Quality Without Question” service – an impressive milestone that marks the company’s longtime journey of growth and dedication to both its customers and communities across its expansive footprint.

“It is amazing to look back over the last 75 years and reflect on all that our people have contributed, helping shape Southeastern into the organization that it is today,” said Tobin Cassels, president. “As we celebrate this significant milestone, we want to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, talented associates and industry partners who have dedicated their time, trust and talents to helping our organization achieve success over the years. We look forward to seeing what the next 75 years will bring.”

According to a company press release, Southeastern, founded in 1950, began as a small regional operation with just 20 associates and one service center in Columbia, S.C. Today, it has grown into a nationally recognized leader in the transportation sector, renowned for its operational efficiency, focus on reliability and safety and commitment to continuous innovation. Now boasting 89 service centers and over 8,500 associates, Southeastern’s presence extends across the Sunbelt and Puerto Rico, delivering exceptional service across North America for a variety of industries.

“Consistent, organic growth has always been a key component of Southeastern’s success,” Cassels said. “Looking ahead, Southeastern remains focused on building upon its strong foundation and continuing to innovate its transportation solutions – with the intent to meet and exceed the needs of every customer, every time.”

Known for its commitment to giving back to communities across its footprint, Southeastern’s SERVES program has been a cornerstone of its company culture since its humble beginnings, according to the release. Since 2012, more than 10,923 participants, including Southeastern associates, friends and family members, completed upwards of 34,296 total hours of community service across more than 680 projects – ranging from serving meals to families in need to volunteering at veteran organizations, homeless shelters and domestic abuse shelters.