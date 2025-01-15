Christy Lewis appointed vice president, general manager at Atlas World Group

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Atlas World Group International has appointed Christy Lewis as the company’s vice president, general manager.

“Christy brings many years of leadership experience to the General Manager role both from her prior positions outside of Atlas and her five and a half years overseeing the Commercial Operations Group here in Evansville,” said Jack Griffin, Atlas World Group chairman and CEO. “Our management team continues to strengthen its leadership, and under Christy Lewis’ continued direction and guidance in her new role as Vice President, we are confident that this organization will continue to thrive and expand,.

According to a company press release, Lewis joined the Atlas team as director of commercial operations in July 2019. She has a demonstrated history of leading company strategy and working with international teams to position Atlas for success in relocation, moving transportation, and logistics industries.

With over 20 years of experience as a managerial and operations expert, Lewis has streamlined Atlas operations while navigating an ever-changing market, according to the release. She has participated in countless industry conferences in recent years, aligned international moving company partnerships, and positioned Atlas as a global industry leader.

“It is a privilege to serve this company and everyone who depends on Atlas’ services,” Lewis said. “I am grateful to Jack for his continued trust and support and am confident that Atlas will carry our steady momentum forward for years to come.”