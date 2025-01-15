TheTrucker.com
ACT Research: Used truck market ends on a high note in 2024

By Dana Guthrie -
COLUMBUS, Ind. – December preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes finished 2024 strong, surging 23% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“Looking back on 2024, measured progress seems like an appropriate description,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT Research. “The used market undoubtedly outperformed typical seasonality, which called for an increase of 8% m/m. Preliminary auction activity increased from November by 47%, while wholesale transactions improved 3.7%. Combined, sales were up 23% m/m.”

Tam also noted that one theory on the number of better-then-expected sales is buyers trying to time their purchases ahead of impending value increases.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

