TheTrucker.com
The Nation

IANA gives nod to Sean Duffy as next U.S. Transportation Secretary

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   IANA gives nod to Sean Duffy as next U.S. Transportation Secretary
Reading Time: < 1 minute
IANA gives nod to Sean Duffy as next U.S. Transportation Secretary
IANA supports confirmation of Sean Duffy as United States Secretary of Transportation. (Photo courtesy U.S. Congress)

CALVERTON, Md  The United States Senate will be holding a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for the Honorable Sean Duffy, former Congressman representing Wisconsin’s 7th District, to be the 20th United States Secretary of Transportation.

The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) is backing the confirmation.

“IANA congratulates U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on his nomination and commends Congress and the Trump Administration for swiftly advancing this important appointment,” said Anne Reinke, president and CEO. “A skilled consensus builder and dedicated public servant, Secretary Duffy’s leadership skills will serve the Administration and transportation community alike. I look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to advance intermodal freight transportation under his leadership. Federal investment in intermodal freight infrastructure, strategic freight policy, and a regulatory environment that embraces innovation without sacrificing safety will ensure our industry continues delivering economic prosperity and a higher standard of living for all Americans.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE