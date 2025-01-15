IANA gives nod to Sean Duffy as next U.S. Transportation Secretary

CALVERTON, Md — The United States Senate will be holding a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for the Honorable Sean Duffy, former Congressman representing Wisconsin’s 7th District, to be the 20th United States Secretary of Transportation.
The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) is backing the confirmation.
“IANA congratulates U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on his nomination and commends Congress and the Trump Administration for swiftly advancing this important appointment,” said Anne Reinke, president and CEO. “A skilled consensus builder and dedicated public servant, Secretary Duffy’s leadership skills will serve the Administration and transportation community alike. I look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to advance intermodal freight transportation under his leadership. Federal investment in intermodal freight infrastructure, strategic freight policy, and a regulatory environment that embraces innovation without sacrificing safety will ensure our industry continues delivering economic prosperity and a higher standard of living for all Americans.”