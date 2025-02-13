DAT: Uncertainty looms despite a steady January for truckload freight

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spot truckload freight volumes increased in January as shippers replenished inventories after the holidays, pulled forward imports ahead of potential tariffs, and sought more flexible, short-term capacity on the spot market to cope with disruptive winter weather, according to DAT Freight & Analytics, which operates the DAT One freight marketplace and DAT iQ data analytics service.

DAT Truckload Volume Index

A measure of van, refrigerated (“reefer”), and flatbed loads moved in a month, the DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) increased for all three equipment types:

Van TVI: 277, up 6%

Reefer TVI: 237, up 7%

Flatbed TVI: 256, up 8%

The TVI was higher for all three equipment types year over year. The van TVI was up 8%, the reefer TVI jumped 13%, and the flatbed TVI increased 6%. The van TVI was year-over-year positive for the tenth consecutive month.

Spot Rates See Modest Rise

“January was a month of mixed indicators, with shippers rebalancing inventories as they typically do while responding to the uncertainty of tariffs, higher fuel costs, and unusually bad weather,” said Ken Adamo, DAT chief of analytics.

National average spot rates rose but did not keep pace with demand.

January’s average van rate increased 4 cents to $2.16 a mile, the reefer rate increased 8 cents to $2.55, and the flatbed rate gained 5 cents to $2.44. Spot rates were also buoyed by carriers negotiating to recover higher fuel costs compared to December.

Linehaul rates, which subtract an amount equal to an average fuel surcharge, increased modestly. The van linehaul rate averaged $1.76 a mile, up 2 cents month over month. The reefer rate was $2.12, 6 cents higher, and the flatbed rate was $1.96, a 2-cent increase.

On-highway diesel fuel averaged $3.63 a gallon in January, a 14-cent increase from December.