BRW names Brandy Pennington as executive vice president of finance

OXFORD, Ala. and LEXINGTON, Ky. – BRW is appointing Brandy Pennington as executive vice president of finance.

“Brandy’s deep financial expertise and leadership experience make her a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Nate Haney, CEO. “Her strategic approach to financial management and dedication to team development will be instrumental as we continue to expand and strengthen our organization to meet our company and customers’ goals.”

New Role

With nearly two decades of financial leadership experience, Pennington brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance. She is also an expert in accounting and strategic financial planning, according to a company press release.

She will oversee the company’s financial strategy, accounting functions, internal controls and process efficiencies. Pennington is a seasoned leader known for building high-performing teams. She is committed to fostering growth and operational excellence within the finance department and across the organization.

“I’m thrilled to join BRW and contribute to its continued growth success,” Pennington said. “I look forward to working with the team to strengthen financial strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and support the company’s long-term strategy for growth.”

Veteran Leader

Pennington began her career in public accounting with Ernst & Young, gaining a strong foundation in finance and accounting. She has held key leadership positions in public and private companies, managing financial operations for businesses ranging from $100 million to over $2 billion in annual revenue. Her extensive experience includes financial reporting, SEC compliance, internal controls, and business unit financial leadership.

Prior to joining BRW, Pennington served as vice president, Corporate Controller at Tarter Gate Company, where she led corporate accounting initiatives. She also held leadership roles at Unity Aluminum, Ramaco Resources, Valvoline, and RAAM Global Energy, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing financial operations and driving process improvements.

A Certified Public Accountant Pennington earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Morehead State University. She is actively involved in the community having served on the board of Girls on the Run of the Bluegrass. Pennington is also volunteer leader with the Junior League of Lexington. She has also dedicated time to coaching youth sports and leading Girl Scout troops.