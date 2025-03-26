TheTrucker.com
MATS 2025: Trucking industry’s largest event returns for its 53rd year

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: 2 minutes
MATS 2025: The ultimate destination for trucking professionals. (Photo courtesy MATS)

North America’s largest trucking trade show, The Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), will return on March 27-29 to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.

In its 53rd year, MATS 2025 brings together professionals and businesses from across the trucking industry for three days of exhibits, education, and events.

“MATS is continually adapting to the changing business needs of the trucking industry and our supporters,” said Toby Young, president of MATS. “We added new events and specialized areas for MATS 2024 and will continue to build more value in 2025 and expand the show to meet the needs of our attendees and exhibitors.”

New for 2025

New for 2025, MATS will be more connected, with all exhibit space positioned within the North through South Wings of the Kentucky Exposition Center, providing a significantly enhanced experience for all attendees and exhibitors.

The new layout will provide all participants access to the high quality amenities that come with the Class A space, as well as easier access to all events and activities surrounding the centralized exhibit halls.

Also new for 2025, MATS will host a Maintenance and Repair Pavilion. The space will address the needs of an increasing number of fleets and owner operators whose operations rely on trucks and equipment that is lasting longer, but require maintenance to prevent downtime. If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of exhibiting at MATS, please visit Why Exhibit.

Educational and Networking Events

In addition to the interactive exhibits on the tradeshow floor, MATS 2025 will also host a full schedule of education and networking events. The new, connected layout will save attendees time and energy affording them more opportunities to explore new business solutions, engage with top industry leaders, and gain valuable insights—all within three days under one roof.

Returning to MATS for 2025 is the Pro Talks Education Series, a seminar series featuring trending industry topics, emerging technologies, and real-world solutions to common industry problems. With over 40 seminars on two stages, MATS will feature speakers during all show hours across multiple industry segments and specializations. Those interested in speaking at the MATS 2025 show should submit the Call for Speakers form for consideration.

At MATS, networking is paramount for career-minded participants, offering unparalleled opportunities to forge long-lasting relationships, unlock doors to new business ventures, and gain insider knowledge that could redefine your career trajectory.

While MATS has many legacy events that have continued for decades, they have also introduced many new events within the past few years. These events help MATS attendees come together, reconnect with old friends and meet new connections along the way.

The Trucker Media Group will be represented by Bobby Ralston, CEO and Linda Garner-Bunch, managing editor, who will be in attendance.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

