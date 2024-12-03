Kenworth secures new 4-year contract with government purchasing group

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth Truck Company has been awarded a new 4-year cooperative government purchasing contract with Sourcewell and the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada that streamlines the purchase of Kenworth trucks and PACCAR commercial truck parts for more than 50,000 government agencies and non-profit organizations throughout the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec).

“We are pleased to offer the full line of Kenworth trucks, including the Class 8 heavy-duty vocational leader T880, heavy haul W900 and W990 long-hood model, on-highway flagship T680, medium duty models T180, T280, T380 and T480, and our latest battery-electric vehicles, the T680E, K270E and K370E, through our new cooperative purchasing contract with Sourcewell and Canoe,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.”

According to a media release, Sourcewell is a government agency that helps public entities buy goods and services through cooperative contracts. Canoe is Sourcewell’s Canadian partner.

“Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America,” the release said. “By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.”

Canoe unites the purchasing power of over 5,000 public and non-profit organizations across Canada, giving members access to an extensive selection of products and services at preferred rates. Partnering with Sourcewell, Canoe drives Canadian dealers’ sales growth while ensuring compliance with the trade and procurement standards required by its members.

The Sourcewell and Canoe cooperative contract (032824-KTC) includes all Kenworth Class 5-8 chassis, including medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and natural gas trucks and tractors. A new addition to the Kenworth contract is the availability of PACCAR Parts to support aftermarket commercial vehicle needs with cooperative contract discount pricing.

Government agencies interested in purchasing through the Kenworth contract (032824-KTC) may contact their nearest Kenworth truck dealer. For more information, contact Mike Kleespies, Kenworth Truck Company [email protected] / 813-455-1248) or Vinita Nair, Paccar Parts [email protected] / 425-269-5492) The new Kenworth contracts with Sourcewell and Canoe are in effect until 2028.