New rules for Idaho commercial drivers: What you need to know

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) Commercial Vehicle Safety (CVS) division is reminding commercial drivers of upcoming changes to the Out-of-Service (OOS) criteria regarding medical certificates.

Beginning April 1, changes can effect when a driver can be placed out of service for not possessing a valid medical certificate.

Current Rules

Under the current rule, a driver is placed out of service if they do not have a valid medical certificate either in their possession or on file with the state’s licensing agency and if they have a history of non-compliance with medical certification requirements.

Upcoming Changes

Beginning April 1, a driver operating a passenger or property-carrying commercial vehicle will be placed out of service if they do not have a valid medical certificate in their possession or on file with the state’s licensing agency when required. Unlike the previous rule, this will apply to the first offense, with no history of non-compliance needed.

Drivers may present a medical certificate physically or electronically, such as a photo or email copy. If a driver is not required to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) but still needs a medical certificate, they must carry it with them, as the state licensing agency does not maintain medical certificate records for non-CDL holders. ISP strongly advises commercial vehicle operators requiring a medical certificate to always carry a physical copy or a clear, legible digital version to avoid disruptions and ensure inspection compliance.

“Drivers should take proactive steps to ensure they have their valid medical certificate readily available to prevent potential roadside violations,” said Captain Jason Bailey, CVS Division.

ISP remains committed to ensuring public safety and compliance with commercial vehicle regulations. Drivers with questions regarding these changes are encouraged to contact their local ISP Specialist.