Grossman Law nabs largest truck wreck settlement in Texas since 2021

By Dana Guthrie -
Grossman Law Offices secures $39.8M truck accident settlement — the largest publicly reported in Texas since 2021. (Photo not from actual accident due to client privacy.)

DALLAS, Texas — Grossman Law Offices, a Dallas–Fort Worth–based litigation firm, is announcing the securement of what the firm believes to be the largest publicly reported truck-accident settlement in Texas since 2021, based on data independently compiled by TopVerdict.com.

In this case, the firm represented an adult passenger who sustained multiple spinal fractures, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and permanent mobility impairment after being struck by a commercial vehicle on a Texas highway. The settlement—though confidential—will provide long-term support for comprehensive medical treatment, neurological rehabilitation, adaptive home modifications, professional caregiving, and lifetime income replacement.

“Cases like these are not just legal disputes — they are lifelines,” said Michael Grossman, founder of Grossman Law Offices. “When a commercial carrier fails to follow safety regulations, lives can be permanently changed. This settlement wasn’t just about compensation — it was about restoring dignity, securing care, and proving that accountability still exists.”

Truck Accident Litigation

“Truck accident litigation is uniquely complex — often involving federal safety violations, corporate liability disputes, and multi-layered insurance coverage,” the firm said in a press release. “In Texas, where recent legislative conversations have centered on shielding commercial carriers from liability exposure (including House Bill 19 in 2023), this settlement carries added significance. It demonstrates that large trucking companies are not immune from being held accountable when negligence leads to catastrophic harm.”

According to TopVerdict.com , no publicly reported Texas truck-accident settlement following 2021 has surpassed this outcome.

“Additionally, while the average personal-injury verdict in Texas is estimated at $826,892, the median is still under $15,000, highlighting how rare major awards truly are in such cases,” the release said.

Beyond Compensation: What Large Settlements Actually Fund

According to the release, victims of catastrophic trucking accidents often require:

  • Long-term rehabilitation & therapy.
  • Mobility devices, home accessibility modifications, and adaptive vehicles.
  • Ongoing neurological treatment and pain management.
  • Vocational support or lifetime income replacement.
  • Professional caregiving and life transition resources.

“These settlements are not about ‘winning’—they are about rebuilding life after irreversible trauma,” the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
