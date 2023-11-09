Wreaths Across America Radio announces 2023 Escort to Arlington sponsors

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Pilot Company and BCB Live are returning for a second year of coverage sponsorship for Wreaths Across America Radio. This year, Wreaths Across America Radio is also welcoming Stars and Stripes as a media partner. Stars and Stripes provides independent news and information to the United States military community and is a natural fit to partner with the station in its live coverage of the 2023 escort to Arlington, according to a news release.

Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans,” shares content relevant to our Gold Star and Blue Star families, military veterans and their families, along with Wreaths Across America’s millions of volunteers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the second year in a row, Wreaths Across America Radio will provide live, long-form coverage of the organization’s annual Escort to Arlington as it travels down the East Coast.

The Escort to Arlington, known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade, begins on Saturday, Dec. 9, and ends at Arlington National Cemetery the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16, which is National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America Radio will air each escort stop’s ceremony in full. The broadcast will include interviews with Gold Star and Blue Star families, veterans, military families, and other special guests, and coverage of the Wreaths Across America Annual Appreciation Dinner and Rally in Crystal City, Virginia, held the evening before National Wreaths Across America Day.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

“Wreaths Across America Radio is honored to be supported by such great partners who make the coverage of the escort to Arlington possible,” said Jeff Pierce, director of broadcast and media partnerships at Wreaths Across America. “Pilot Company is an invaluable supporter throughout the entire Wreaths Across America program year after year, and we are grateful to BCB Live for returning this year to help us with this effort. The addition of Stars and Stripes as a media partner allows us to provide better opportunities for Wreaths Across America Radio listeners to be a part of the week’s events as we continue to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 4,000 participating locations across the country on Dec. 16. To find a location near you to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath for placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

In total, 259,000 sponsored veterans’ wreaths are needed to reach the goal of placing a wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery. To make a $17 sponsorship which supports the year-round missions and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero this year, or to register to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.