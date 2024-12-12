TheTrucker.com
Averitt delivers love and support to troops this holiday season sending 18,000+ holiday cards overseas

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt delivers over 18,000 holiday cards through ‘10,000 for the Troops’ program. (Photo courtesy Averitt)
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is continuing its support of military service members by participating in the “10,000 for the Troops” program organized by New Country 96.3 KSCS in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“Our partnership with this program is both an honor and a privilege,” said Larry Vannatta, regional vice president of sales for Texas. “Seeing the impact of our efforts is truly rewarding.”
According to a company press release, in 2024, Averitt associates collected and shipped more than 18,000 holiday cards to troops overseas. Contributions included 4,000 cards from Averitt’s corporate office and additional cards from 17 different facilities, primarily in Texas.
The cards were carefully organized, counted and prepared for delivery to ensure they reached service members in time for the holidays. The initiative, part of a long-standing collaboration with the radio station, aims to boost morale and show appreciation to military personnel during the festive season.
In addition to collecting cards, Averitt matched the time contributed by associates with a contribution to Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable giving organization that primarily supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The initiative is part of Averitt’s commitment to making a difference in both local communities and the lives of those serving the nation.
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

