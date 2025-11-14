TheTrucker.com
ACT: Used truck market holds steady in October

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research: Used truck market showed no signs of cooling in October.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales held steady in October, up 0.3% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market fell short of historical seasonality, which called for a 2.8% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Auction sales, uncharacteristically strong in October, bucked their typical first month of the quarter drop to expand by 19% m/m. Wholesale transactions expanded, gaining 10% m/m. Total reported October preliminary sales were up 9.5% from September.”

ACT
(Courtesy ACT Research)

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks softened m/m for a third consecutive month in October, shedding 3.5% m/m to $54,160,” Tam said. “October’s decay was contrary to seasonal expectations, which called for a 1.8% bump.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

