Nominations open for 2025 Influential Woman in Trucking Award

ARLINGTON, Va. —The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), in partnership with TrueBlue’s Centerline Drivers, is calling for nominations for the 2025 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.

“This award is more than just a recognition – it’s a celebration of the bold, forward-thinking women who are shaping the future of transportation,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. “We are thrilled to once again spotlight their accomplishments and elevate the voices of women who are making a difference across our industry.”

2025 Influential Woman in Trucking Award

Now in its 15th year, the award honors women who make or influence key decisions in the trucking, transportation, logistics or supply chain sectors. Eligible nominees must demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and a proven record of mentorship, while also serving as role models for others – especially women – across the industry.

“By amplifying the incredible stories of women in trucking, we aim to inspire more women to explore rewarding careers in an industry that keeps America moving,” said Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers. “We are honored to support the 2025 Influential Women in Trucking Award as part of Centerline’s ongoing commitment to fueling progress and advancing opportunities for women in trucking.”

Nominations are open now through Sept. 18 and can be submitted here.

The winner will be announced during the 2025 Accelerate! Conference & Expo to be held Nov. 9–12 in Dallas, Texas.

Finalists will participate in a panel discussion on Nov. 11, where they will share their personal journeys, leadership philosophies and advice for rising talent.

Past Recipients

Past recipients of the Influential Woman in Trucking Award include some of the most impactful leaders in the trucking industry:

2024: Tracy Rushing, Executive Director of Safety and Recruiting, RE Garrison Trucking, Inc.

2023: Shelley Simpson, President, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

2022: Trina Norman, Southern California Feeder Operations Manager, UPS.

2021: Lily Ley, VP & CIO, PACCAR.

2020: Kristy Knichel, President, Knichel Logistics, and Jodie Teuton, Co-Founder, Kenworth of Louisiana.

Click here to see a full list.

“WIT and Centerline Drivers encourage companies, peers and industry stakeholders to take this opportunity to nominate a leader who has made a lasting impact on the trucking industry,” WIT said.