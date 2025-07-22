RaceTrac partners with Relay Payments

ATLANTA, Ga. — RaceTrac is now accepting Relay Payment digital payments at all RaceTrac and RaceWay truck-accessible locations.

The new payment solution is available at all travel centers and high-flow diesel stores.

“As we gear up to open our 100th high-flow diesel location later this year, we are constantly looking for ways to make the lives of our professional drivers simpler,” said Nick Lafalce, marketing manager of B2B fleet and professional driver for RaceTrac. “Our partnership with Relay gives drivers a convenient, mobile-friendly way to pay.”

Fully Digital Fuel Purchasing

According to a joint press release, Relay’s convenient, fully digital fuel purchasing experience will provide professional truck drivers with additional options to seamlessly pay at RaceTrac pumps, minimizing wait times and helping them get back out on the road quickly. Through the Relay mobile app, users can access fuel discounts, route planning tools and real-time pricing information.

“We’re excited to partner with RaceTrac to bring our secure, digital payment experience to RaceTrac’s growing list of high-speed diesel locations,” said Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments. “This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to modernizing the trucking industry with fast, reliable and fraud-free payments.”

Relay users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Likewise, participating RaceTrac locations have been added to the Relay mobile app to make finding cost-effective fuel locations with the amenities needed for each stop that much easier, according to the release.