DAT: Rates, load-post volumes give up previous gain

By Dana Guthrie -
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Load posts on DAT One gave back most of the previous week’s gains, falling 18% to 2.2 million loads during the week of July 13-19.

“The spot market stabilized last week after a surge in activity the previous week,” Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “Dry van carriers re-entered the spot market in force, increasing equipment posts by 3% week over week. The 3-cent decline in the average dry van linehaul rate was the most significant weekly decrease since the start of April.”

The number of truck posts increased by 4% to 245,420, which is still 41% lower year over year and the lowest total for Week 29 in at least nine years. Though last week’s load-to-truck ratios were relatively high compared to previous years, national average spot rates slumped.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-day Average Spot Rates, July 13-19:

▼ Dry van: $2.03 per mile, down 3 cents week over week

▼ Refrigerated: $2.34 per mile, down 2 cents

▼ Flatbed: $2.44 per mile, down 3 cents

“The average rate for DAT’s top 50 van lanes by load volume decreased by 2 cents to $2.01 per mile. That’s 35 cents higher than the national 7-day rolling average,” Croke said,

Dry Van

▼ Van loads: 1.01 million, down 17% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 165,402, up 3%

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.66 net fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 6.1, down from 7.4. 4-week average: 6.6, trending ▲

“Outbound dry van freight volumes were ice cold, with the number of load posts higher on only five U.S. markets compared to the previous week,” Croke said.

They include:

  • McAllen, up 14.6%.
  • Ontario, up 14.3%.
  • San Diego, up 11.2%.
  • San Antonio, up 6.6%
  • Fresno, up 4.7%.
Reefer

▼ Reefer loads: 517,026, down 21% week over week

▲ Reefer equipment: 48,187, up 7%

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.98 net fuel, down 2 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 10.7, down from 13.9. 4-week average: 12.6, trending ▲

“The situation was similar for reefer load posts. Just eight markets were up week over week, and only Houston would be considered a high-volume reefer freight market,” Croke said. “Rates softened nationally, though at $1.98 per mile, last week’s average linehaul reefer rate was on par with the previous year and slightly below 2023 levels.”

Flatbed

▼ Flatbed loads: 688,422, down 16% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 31,831, up 7%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.08 net fuel, down 2 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 21.6, down from 27.0. 4-week average flatbed LTR: 24.1, trending ▼

“The national average flatbed linehaul rate made its most significant weekly drop in a month, falling 3 cents to $2.08 per mile,” Croke said. “That’s still 9 cents higher than the same week in 2024 and 2 cents more than in 2023.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

