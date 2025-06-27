Relay Payments expands digital payments for OTR expenses

ATLANTA, Ga. — Relay Payments is broadening its digital payment offerings to cover another essential category of over-the-road expenses for its 400k+ drivers and 100k+ carriers.

Through new partnerships with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot (STMP), Boss Truck Shops, and AMBEST Service Centers, Relay customers can now pay with Relay at service and repair locations across the US.

“Launching Service, Maintenance, and Repairs is a major milestone towards our mission of becoming an end-to-end payment network for the trucking industry,” said Ryan Droege, Relay co-founder, CEO. “By introducing acceptance of Relay at service locations along with discounted repairs, we’re not only lowering operating costs for our customers but also creating greater efficiencies by consolidating all over-the-road expenses in one platform.”

The expansion allows fleets and drivers to leverage Relay’s platform for not only fuel, lumpers, and scales, but also for essential service, repair, tow and preventive maintenance. By consolidating these needs, Relay enhances cost savings and simplifies expense management on the road, according to a company press release.

“No fleet or driver enjoys maintenance stops, so making the process simpler and more affordable is a game-changer,” said Jake England, director, Boss Truck Shops. “We’re excited to bring our industry-leading service and technical expertise to Relay’s customers, provide them industry leading discounts, and help them get back on the road quickly.”

Locating Service Centers

With Relay’s mobile app, customers can easily locate Service Centers along their routes. The platform’s integration with these partners’ extensive truck service networks provides drivers with access to high-quality service, wherever they are. Paying with Relay not only makes the payment process seamless with any pre-negotiated discounts carriers may have, but also unlocks new cost savings and an elevated driver experience, according to the release.

“We integrated with Relay last year to simplify service payments and combat fraud, and it’s been an overwhelmingly positive experience for our customers,” said John Boynton, president, STMP. “We’re thrilled to expand this partnership and deliver even more value by offering a reliable, streamlined payment solution for maintenance and repair services.”

Replacing Outdated Payment Options

Relay Payments introduced its digital payment solution in 2019 to replace outdated methods like cash, fleet checks and fleet cards.

“Since then, the platform has become indispensable to fleets, delivering time and cost efficiencies across supply chains. Relay’s network has expanded to support secure and fast payments for fuel, unloading, scales, repairs, and more at locations nationwide,” the company said. “Trusted by over 400k+ drivers, 100k+ carriers, and 2,200+ truck stops, Relay Payments continues to reshape how trucking businesses manage payments.”

According to Chuck Ryan, CEO at AMBEST, choosing Relay Payments allows AMBEST to support its drivers and fleets “with quality service and convenience, as well as our Members with added value and support.”

“Partnering with Relay means giving our Members and their customers a seamless and secure way to handle service payments while unlocking cost savings,” Ryan said. “Utilizing Relay streamlines the repair and maintenance process, helping drivers get back on the road faster and more efficiently.”

For more information about Relay Payments or to download the mobile app, visit relaypayments.com.