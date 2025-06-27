Next Gen Trucking’s ‘Train the Trainer’ provides strategies for engaging younger generation

PATTERSON, Calif. — Trucking educators from nine U.S. states and one Canadian province gathered at Patterson High School (PHS) June 2-3 for the Train the Trainer event, presented by Next Gen Trucking (NGT).

The two-day event was packed with information about the NGT high school curriculum and how to launch a trucking education program at a high school, career center, area technology center, community college, private school, correctional institution or charter schools.

Dave Dein, vice president and co-founder of Next Gen Trucking, started a first-of-its-kind high-school level trucking program at Patterson High School in 2017. While most high-schoolers cannot earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL), the NGT program educates the younger generation about the trucking industry through classroom teaching, driving simulators and more.

In 2023, Dein, along with NGT president Lindsay Trent, founded Next Gen Trucking to help educators start their own programs and to provide resources.

Several of Dein’s former students have gone on to earn their CDLs and start careers as professional drivers — and the idea of including trucking in high school vocational programs has spread. There are now more than 50 high school trucking programs, supported by federal/state grants and private sponsors.

Train the Trainer

During NGT’s Train the Trainer event at Patterson High School earlier this month, Dr. Reyes Gauna, superintendent of the Patterson Joint Unified School District pledged his support to any district as they transition into providing high-level career technical educational programs.

Participants learned about the various components of the NGT curriculum, which is designed to be comprehensive and engaging for students including utilization of the Worklete and TruckFit programs.

The training also included a presentation about incorporating driver simulation by Enrique Mar, director of sales and integration for Advanced Training Systems. Mar outlined the history and progression of driver training programs and how it is evolving into state-of-the-art simulator technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence to provide the highest level enhanced training.

On the second day of training participants experienced an exercise that simulates the effects of driving a truck while intoxicated, navigating golf carts along a closed course while wearing “Fatal Vision” goggles.

The day also included a tour of the PHS Supply Chain Program led by Glenn Ecalne, a supply chain/logistics and financial literacy teacher at the school. In addition, participants had a chance to check out the ATS driving simulators that were recently installed at the school.

The two-day event ended with a question-and-answer session — attendees had a chance to visit with recent PHS trucking students, who shared what instructors need to focus on in order for their programs to be successful.

Trevor McKee, an instructor with the Manitoba Trucking Association in Canada, says the NGT program is a new initiative within the association and that they are working to align it with Canadian standards and regulations.

I highly recommend this training to others in the field. For those already delivering similar programs, this experience offers valuable insights into the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries, along with the opportunity to observe a well-established program in action,” he said.

“Engaging with Dave, Glen and their students provided a meaningful perspective on the potential direction of our own developing program,” he continued. “Additionally, connecting with fellow educators allowed me to gather innovative ideas and best practices that we can implement both now and in the future.”

The training event was sponsored by Advanced Training Systems, Tenstreet and SambaSafety.