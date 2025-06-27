Switching gears: Calling on fit drivers to share their stories!

As the Trucker Trainer, I’ve spent over two decades educating professional drivers on how to improve their personal health through simple on-the-road adjustments of nutrition and exercise.

I’m shifting that focus to celebrating drivers who have embraced this commitment, demonstrating that prioritizing fitness is possible despite the unique challenges of being a professional driver.

Introducing ‘Fit Driver of the Month’

Introducing “The Trucker Trainer’s Fit Driver of The Month,” a monthly feature that spotlights drivers who are dedicated to staying healthy on the road. This initiative, supported by The Trucker Media Group, aims to share inspirational fitness journeys and motivate other drivers to take control of their well-being.

Are you a fit driver? Do you have a story to share about overcoming health issues in order to maintain your DOT medical certification?

Each month, we’ll select a driver with a compelling story or great tips to share about how they stay healthy on the highway.

Each Fit Driver of the Month will receive a 30-day supply of vitamins, a 30-day supply of protein powder and an official Fit Driver of the Month hat recognizing their effort and hard work.

In addition, each monthly featured driver will be eligible for the Fit Driver of the Year award. The annual winner will receive $1,000 in prize money, along with a gold and silver belt buckle.

How to enter

Share your story and photos with me at [email protected].

You’ll need to send:

One photo of yourself;

One photo of your workout routine;

A brief description of your routine;

Your secrets to maintaining a good nutrition plan on the road; and

A 20-second video clip explaining your motivation and commitment to maintaining your health. This can be related to personal commitment, safety or family.

My goal is to feature success stories in order to motivate other drivers (or anyone!) to take control of their personal health and well-being.

All monthly participants will be asked to sign a media release form.