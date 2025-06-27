Averitt named Green Supply Chain Partner

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being recognized as a 2025 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine.

“We are honored by this recognition, but more importantly, we are focused on continuing to make real progress every day,” said Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and COO. “Sustainability is a key part of how we serve our customers and support the communities where we live and work.”

The annual recognition highlights 75 supply chain and logistics companies that demonstrate measurable progress toward environmental responsibility in their operations and throughout their customers’ supply chains.

Averitt has been named to the G75 list 15 times since the program began in 2009.

Sustainability Efforts

Averitt’s sustainability efforts include a wide range of investments in clean energy, fuel efficiency and operational technology, according to a company media release. Averitt is also a founding member of the SmartWay Program and a current member of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

“Our Road to Sustainability is an ongoing journey,” said Blakely. “We will continue to ensure that sustainability is a part of our culture, facilities, and technologies in order to promote a greener future for everyone.”

Recent Sustainability Honors

Committed Badge (EcoVadis).

Clean Diesel Leadership Award (Tennessee Trucking Association).

Top Green Fleet (Heavy Duty Trucking)

For more information about Averitt’s sustainability initiatives, visit www.averitt.com/sustainability.