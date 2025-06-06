TheTrucker.com
Averitt receives Sustainability Award from Transtex

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt recognized for outstanding sustainability efforts by Transtex. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being honored with a Sustainability Award from Transtex, recognizing the company’s long-term investment in fuel-saving trailer technology and its measurable environmental impact.

“Responsible growth means doing the right thing for our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are honored by this recognition from Transtex, as it reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainability and innovation. We’ll continue to explore new ways to reduce our environmental footprint and operate more efficiently across our entire network.”

According to an Averitt media release, Transtex presented the award in recognition of Averitt’s continued use of EDGE Trailer Skirts and EDGE Top Kits.

“These devices reduce aerodynamic drag on trailers, helping lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” Averitt said.

As a result of its commitment, Averitt has achieved the following cumulative savings and environmental benefits:

  • 69,322 metric tons of CO2 reduced.
  • 6,809,672 gallons of diesel fuel saved.

For more information about Averitt’s sustainability initiatives, visit Averitt.com/Sustainability.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

