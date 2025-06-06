Averitt receives Sustainability Award from Transtex

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being honored with a Sustainability Award from Transtex, recognizing the company’s long-term investment in fuel-saving trailer technology and its measurable environmental impact.

“Responsible growth means doing the right thing for our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are honored by this recognition from Transtex, as it reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainability and innovation. We’ll continue to explore new ways to reduce our environmental footprint and operate more efficiently across our entire network.”

According to an Averitt media release, Transtex presented the award in recognition of Averitt’s continued use of EDGE Trailer Skirts and EDGE Top Kits.

“These devices reduce aerodynamic drag on trailers, helping lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” Averitt said.

As a result of its commitment, Averitt has achieved the following cumulative savings and environmental benefits:

69,322 metric tons of CO2 reduced.

6,809,672 gallons of diesel fuel saved.

