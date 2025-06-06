Monticello senior receives technician scholarship from Arkansas Trucking Association

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —The Arkansas Trucking Association is announcing Trey Riley, of Monticello, Ark., as the 2025 recipient of the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Riley is a recent graduating senior of Monticello High School and will receive $7,500 to pursue training for a career in medium/heavy duty truck technology.

“The backbone of America’s supply chain depends on skilled technicians who keep our trucks running safely and efficiently. Trey represents the next generation of talented individuals choosing to build careers in this essential field,” said Shannon Newton, president, Arkansas Trucking Association. “When we invest in young people like Trey, we’re investing in the future of transportation in Arkansas. The trucking industry needs passionate, dedicated technicians, and we’re excited to welcome Trey into a career that offers both stability and the satisfaction of keeping America’s freight moving.”

Trey Riley

Riley graduated from Monticello High School in May. In addition to the standard curriculum, his high school courses included brakes and two semesters of project-based EAST Initiative classes. While in high school, he also worked part-time for JB Diesel Doctor, played football and baseball. His community service included volunteering for Drew County.

In the fall, Riley plans to continue his education at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship

Since 2017, the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Committee has provided $105,000 in scholarships to 14 students entering the medium/heavy duty truck technology field.

“After this year’s candidate pool and selection, it is evident that our industry is in great hands,” said Dustin McKibbin, Arkansas Trucking Association’s Maintenance & Technology Council chair and member of the scholarship committee. “The dedication and skills of this year’s candidates prove that the next generation of diesel technicians is ready to drive us forward. Trey’s passion and commitment for trucking is just what this industry needs to thrive for years to come.”

The Arkansas Trucking Association’s Maintenance & Technology Council established the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund to celebrate Carl Tapp, the council’s first chairman, and his career-long commitment to nurturing new talent in the industry. The fund is intended to enable and encourage growth in the state’s diesel technician workforce and to help assure that the safest, most knowledgeable and skilled technicians are working on the trucks and trailers on our nation’s roads. Candidates were evaluated based upon their interest and performance in STEM courses, teacher and mentor recommendations and personal interviews with the scholarship committee of industry experts.

The scholarships have been made possible by the vision and investment in the future of trucking in Arkansas by the following companies and individuals:

In May 2024, the Arkansas Trucking Association Scholarship Fund received 501c3 status, and all donations to the Carl Tapp Technician Scholarship are considered charitable and deductible. To join this list of donors who are funding the future, visit www.arkansastrucking.com/tech-scholarship.