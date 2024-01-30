Arkansas Trucking Association accepting applications for technician scholarship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA) is accepting applications for technician scholarships valued at up to $7,500.

Applications, available by clicking here, will be accepted until April 5, according to a news release.

ATA’s Maintenance & Technology Council established the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2017 in order to encourage young Arkansans to pursue career paths as technicians in the trucking industry.

The scholarship was named for the late Carl Tapp, the Council’s first chairman, “who was known for recognizing and empowering talent in the next generation of technicians,” the news release notes.

Since the founding of the scholarship fund, the organization has continuously encouraged the youth in the state to enter into the career field, allowing the number of highly knowledgeable and skilled technicians to grow, ensuring the nation has the best of the best working on the tractor-trailers on our roads.

“The Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship has already awarded $90,000 to students across Arkansas pursuing education and training for a career in trucking. We are proud to launch a new search for the next recipients,” said ATA President Shannon Newton. “Investing in a well-trained workforce is one that enhances the future of safe vehicles on our roadways, one that improves the training and preparedness to support future families of Arkansas and one that moves the economy of our state and nation forward.”

Students who will begin or want to begin coursework in August 2024 or January 2025 must have their applications in by April 5, based on individual program requirements.

ATA plans to name 2024 recipients in May.

Qualifying applicants must be graduating seniors from accredited high schools who are attending or will attend a truck technician program with an accredited Arkansas institution.

For questions or concerns about the scholarship, please contact Sarah Newman ([email protected]). For more information about the Scholarship Fund and to find the application, please visit www.arkansastrucking.com/tech-scholarship.