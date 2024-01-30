Great Dane appoints new EVP of manufacturing

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Great Dane has announced the appointment of William (Bill) Davidson as its new executive vice president of manufacturing.

“We are excited to have Bill join the Great Dane family. He is a polished leader with recurring success for improving business performance and building teams for excellence,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “It has been a challenging manufacturing environment over the past several years, but we are continuously making improvements and have an excellent roadmap for moving forward in our commitments to build and deliver high-quality trailers.”

In his new role, Davidson “will work closely with the leaders of Great Dane to help establish a process for making improvements in the company’s manufacturing plants dealing with safety, quality and cost efficiencies,” a news release states.

Davidson will also oversee lean manufacturing initiatives for implementing sustainable manufacturing practices and strategies for the company.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Great Dane team, and I look forward to supporting leadership to accomplish our objectives and drive business excellence across our operations,” Davidson said. “I look forward to the journey ahead and being a part of this organization.”

Previously, Davidson has served as president/CEO of All States Ag Parts (ASAP) and held several manufacturing and supply chain leadership roles at Deere & Co.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.