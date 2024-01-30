Specialized transportation tech companies EROAD, BCMI partner

SAN DIEGO — Fleet tracking system company EROAD and the Bulk Construction Materials Initiative (BCMI) have announced a collaboration that leaders from both companies say will “enable the industry to elevate its customer-centric solutions.”

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for EROAD, as we continue to pioneer innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving field of specialized transportation technology,” EROAD Chief Data Science Officer Dean Marris said. “By joining forces with BCMI, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our shared ready-mix customers by aiding with plant-to-site visibility, turning complex data into actionable information, streamlining workflow, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately, driving greater business success. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing cutting-edge solutions that empower fleets to navigate the challenges of modern-day logistics.”

The integration of EROAD’s Drive app with BCMI’s dispatch system allows the support of business-critical insights and improves the efficiency and transparency of ready-mix concrete fleets, a news release states.

“The collaboration explores the opportunities for integrated and complementary solutions and offers a range of potential benefits for drivers and more,” according to the news release. “The advantages customers will have include greater visibility of the status and location of assets, loads and materials for users, supporting opportunities for better communication, streamlined workflows and overall fleet management.”

EROAD’s Drive app can be installed on Android-based tablets found in the ready-mix concrete truck cabs that use CoreHub, which is also EROAD’s telematic gateway device.

“Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of fleet management for concrete haulers and construction companies through the seamless integration of our platforms,” BCMI President and Co-founder Craig Yeack said. “The combined strengths of EROAD and BCMI will not only elevate the capabilities of our respective technologies but also set new standards for reliability, scalability, and innovation in the industry. We are committed to pursuing synergies that will empower our mutual clients to thrive in an ever-changing business environment.”

