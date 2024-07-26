Fluor Corporation connects Detroit with Windsor

IRVING, Texas — Detroit and Windsor are together at last.

Fluor Corporation and its partners celebrated the official deck connection of the Gordie Howe International Bridge spanning the Detroit River. Measuring a half-mile (853 meters), the bridge connects Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan, United States. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America and the 10th longest in the world. The bridge also has the distinction of being the longest composite steel and concrete decked cable-stayed bridge in the world.

Bridging North America (BNA), a joint venture between Fluor, ACS Infrastructure Canada and Aecon Group Inc., is building the bridge for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

Construction began in 2018 from both sides of the river and culminated with an intricate, four-week, multi-step, precision process that included the placement and removal of temporary bents and the installation of the final steel girders, beams, panels and precast concrete.

“The team has worked incredibly hard since 2018 to achieve this important project milestone,” said Shawn West, President of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “The connection of this iconic bridge serves as a testament to our dedication and perseverance to build safe and reliable infrastructure. This bridge will soon serve as a major gateway between Canada and the United States.”

“Making connections is what the Gordie Howe International Bridge is all about,” said Charl van Niekerk, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. “While we celebrate the physical deck connection today, it gives us the opportunity to look to the very near future when we will see truck drivers make their way to deliver their freight to market, commuters heading to work and back home again, and tourists enjoying the views that bond our two countries from the multi-use path. We look forward to opening for business in fall 2025.”

“The connection of the bridge deck underscores our unwavering commitment to building a legacy infrastructure project with the highest standards of quality and safety,” said David Henderson, CEO of Bridging North America. “We salute the thousands of dedicated, skilled tradespeople and engineers whose dedication and expertise made this achievement possible for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.”

While the main focus of construction has been on the bridge deck, progress is also being made on the Ports of Entry in Canada and the United States, as well as the connection to I-75.

When completed, the bridge will include six lanes of traffic, two ports of entry, a multi-use path, a new interchange at I-75 with four new road bridges, five pedestrian bridges and four interchange ramps connecting I-75 to the U.S. Port of Entry.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

Upon completion, Fluor and ACS will operate and maintain the facility for 30 years for the WDBA.