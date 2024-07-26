TA breaks ground on charging station for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks

WESTLAKE, Ohio — On July 24, TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, broke ground at its Ontario, California, TA travel center for one of the nation’s first publicly accessible medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) truck charging stations. The charging station is a pilot project in collaboration with the California Energy Commission.

According to a news release from TA, the truck charging station will have four 400kW chargers, expected to go live in early 2025. An additional one MW charger — which TA says is capable of providing DC ultra-fast charging for up to five trucks simultaneously — is planned for 2026.

The news release notes that the location will also act as an innovation site, allowing bp to test and demonstrate the effectiveness of new technologies, including deploying one of the first available megawatt charger systems; an integrated microgrid generating reliable, renewable power from 250 kilowatts of canopy-mounted solar panels; and a battery energy storage system for up to 1 megawatt hour of power.

“This truck charging station is strategically located at the intersection of two of the nation’s busiest highway interstates and is a prime location to serve early-adopter electric truck fleet operators,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “We are proud to take a leading role in bringing this infrastructure to our fleet customers and other professional drivers.”

Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas, says the project at TA’s Ontario location is “just the beginning” of the company’s efforts to create a nationwide network of fast, reliable charging solutions for drivers of electric vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks.

“This project further demonstrates bp pulse and TA’s commitment to support fleet customers,” Sharma said.