Ruan’s Jeff Harpole promoted to executive vice president

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ruan Transportation Management Systems has announced the promotion of Jeff Harpole to executive vice president.

Harpole is currently the senior vice president and will succeed the current Chief Operating Officer, Dan Van Alstine, who announced his retirement near the end of the year. Ron Hanson, Ruan’s chief administrative officer, will also retire in 2024, a news release stated.

“Ruan has experienced historic success under the leadership of Dan Van Alstine, which is a significant achievement when considered over Ruan’s 92 years of serving customers across North America. These contributions will define Dan’s legacy at Ruan, as will his critical role in developing and preparing his successor, Jeff Harpole. In working closely with Jeff, I have been extremely impressed with his highly effective people and customer leadership skills. Even more importantly, Jeff demonstrates and continues the leadership culture that has enabled our success,” said Ruan’s Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin McLean.

Harpole began his 34-year transportation career at a top-10 for-hire carrier and logistics provider where he was able to be promoted to high leadership roles.

Harpole has managed an $800 million transportation organization and worked with transportation providers in developing solutions, performance metrics and more. He helped launch Ruan’s private fleet while overseeing every aspect of the operation, which includes equipment investments, safety and compliance processes, driver relations, and maintenance operations.

“Ron and Dan have both been instrumental in establishing the cultural and operational framework for our success. Ron has become a key resource for skilled decision-making and thoughtful guidance to his colleagues on the Executive Leadership Team and beyond. Throughout his tenure, Ron’s astute strategic thinking has shaped our strategy and the delivery of our mission and values across the company. For 15 years, Ron has been my first stop to discuss any item of strategic and cultural significance at Ruan. He will be missed, but he too will be remembered for his legacy of preparing multiple highly capable leaders to guide our company into the future,” McLean said.