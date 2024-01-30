TheTrucker.com
Minnesota Trucking Association names Jeffrey Geyer 2023’s Driver of the Year

By Erica N. Guy -
Pictured, from left, are: Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) President John Hausladen; Matt Marrin, division administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; Jeff Geyer winner of the MTA Driver of the Year for 2023; Jeff Schroepfer, district commander of the Minnesota State Patrol; and Laura Roads, director of commercial vehicles at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. (Courtesy: MTA)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Jeffrey Geyer, a professional truck driver for Manning Transfer, headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, has been named the Minnesota Trucking Association’s (MTA) 2023 Driver of the Year

The announcement was made at the MTA’s Driver of the Year Award Ceremony on Jan. 23, according to a news release.

“This award is a great way to honor the best in our industry. Driving safely is no easy task, especially when you take into consideration his daily driving conditions like congestion, driver distractions, and the added challenges of Minnesota winters. Having over 4 million safe driving miles is an outstanding accomplishment,” said John Hausladen, MTA’s president. “We’re proud to award Jeff for this achievement.”

Outside of trucking, Geyer, along with his wife, Janet, is a foster parent. Over the years they have had a total of 18 foster children, six of whom they adopted to join their five biological children.

Kacie Jestus, safety director at Manning Transfer, spoke highly of Geyer.

“In his 17 years being here at Manning, Jeff is accident-free! That speaks volumes,” Jestus said. “He is a true professional driver. He is conscientious of his own safety and those around him while driving. He is one of those drivers you can count on to get the job done, and get it done well. We are so grateful to have a driver like Jeff here with us at Manning.”

Erica N. Guy

