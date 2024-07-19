Gone to the dogs: Canine companions take center stage during Walcott Truckers Jamboree

“Benji” (aka “Puggles”) and human companion Dawn Chase of New Hartford, Iowa (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) “Hank” and owner William Shrake of Conway, South Carolina (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) “Peanut” and Ivan F. of Orlando, Florida (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) “Zippy” and Fred Rethwisch of Toma, Wisconsin (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker)

WALCOTT, Iowa — One of the highlights of the annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held at the Iowa 80 Truckstop just off Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa, is the Truckers Best Friend pet competition.

Many drivers travel the highways of North America with furred, finned or feathered co-pilots by their side, and this contest gives them a chance to highlight their unique bonds. During this year’s Jamboree, held July 11-13, the pet competition went “to the dogs” with all the non-human competitors being of the canine variety.

Drivers and pets vied for honors in three categories — Best Dressed, Owner Look-Alike and Best Trick. Here are the results of this year’s Trucker’s Best Friend contest.

Best Dressed

Taking first place were “Zippy” and Frederick Rethwisch of Toma, Wisconsin. The pair charmed the audience and judges alike dressed as Big Enos and Little Enos from the movie “Smokey and the Bandit.”

“Peanut” and Ivan F. of Orlando, Florida took second place in the best-dressed category. Peanut wowed the crowd with his service dog vest, cowboy hat and bright red “Doggles” sunglasses.

Coming in third place were “Benji” (aka “Puggles”) and Dawn Chase of New Hartford, Iowa. Puggles sported a lavender service dog vest and coordinating leash, which perfectly complemented Chase’s purple tank.

Owner Look-Alike

Earning first place were Zippy and Rethwisch, both clad in baby blue suits with sunny yellow scarves.

“Hank” and owner William Shrake of Conway, South Carolina, came in second. Hank sported a black and tan collar that coordinated perfectly with Shrake’s attire; he also sported an American flag dog tag.

In third place were Peanut and Ivan F., perhaps because of their similar expressions.

Best Trick

In first place were Hank and Shrake, with Hank happily standing on his hind legs to receive a treat on command.

Proving that even when pets are winners even when they don’t perform on cue, Benji and Chase took second place, with Benji eliciting laughter as he refused to lie down on command (he did eventually make it to the ground).

Coming in third were Zippy and Rethwisch. Together, the pair acted out their movie roles by paying off the contest judges.

Click here to see the winners of this year’s Super Truck Beauty Contest.

Click here to see top winners from this year’s Trucker Olympics.

Click here to see the results of the Trucker’s Best Friend pet competition.