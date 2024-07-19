Photo gallery: Truck drivers, owners strut their stuff at the 2024 Walcott Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — There’s no question that the focus of the Walcott Truckers Jamboree is the truck drivers of North America. After all, celebrating the hard work and dedication of these hard-working people is the whole purpose of the annual event, which is held at the Iowa 80 Truckstop just off Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa.
However, the shining stars of the Jamboree are the trucks entered in the Super Truck Beauty Contest. Brand-new trucks. Custom trucks. Trucks with a message. Classic trucks. Hard-working trucks. Show trucks. Rat Rods. Antique trucks.
Walking through the show lot during this year’s show, held July 11-13, The Trucker team felt like kids in a candy store with an endless variety of sweet treats, each more enticing than the last. The icing on the cake was Thursday’s Lights at Night competition. The lot was illuminated by hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of lights in every color imaginable, and many truck owners played music as the judges walked by. It’s always a beautifully overwhelming cacophony of sound, color and activity!
And while no one ever wants the party to end, attendees still look forward to the awards ceremony, which closes out each year’s show on Saturday afternoon. Check out the photo gallery below to see the trucks that took home first place trophies.
This year, Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, took home top bragging rights with the coveted Trucker’s Choice Award for his baby blue 1995 Freightliner FLD120 he calls “Little Blue.”
Other winners in the 2024 Walcott Jamboree Super Truck Beauty Contest (drum roll, please!) include the following.
WORKING TRUCK: CABOVER
First: Matt Schleuger of Wesley, Iowa, with a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E dubbed “Not Daddy’s Money.”
Second: Marvin Ney of Peosta, Iowa, with a blue 1984 Kenworth K100E.
Third: Third: Cody Short of Greenfield, Mississippi, with an orange and white 1994 Freightliner and 1999 Utility Flatbed trailer.
WORKING TRUCK: COMPANY TRUCK-BOBTAIL
First: Andrew Worth of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a green 2024 Kenworth W900 he calls “Almost Lucky.”
Second: David Sanchez of Swan, Iowa, with a gray 2024 Peterbilt 389 called “Puerto Rican Paradise.”
Third: Andy Mulkey of Van Buren, Michigan, with a purple 2024 Kenworth 880 known as “A Family Obsession.”
WORKING TRUCK: COMPANY TRUCK-COMBINATION
First: Brandon Myher of Pendleton, Texas, with a cherry red 2023 Peterbilt 579 and 2019 Reinouer step deck named “Fancy.”
Second: Luke Oligschlaeger of from Meta, Missouri, with a black 2020 Kenworth W900 and a 2023 Great Dane Van trailer.
Third: Dennis Durand of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a green 2020 Kenworth B and a 2020 Tremean tanker trailer.
WORKING TRUCK: SPECIALTY
Winner: Dan Horst of Lowell, Wisconsin, with a blue 2019 Kenworth W900 dubbed “Big Blue.”
RAT ROD
Winner: Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, with a green 1984 Mack RB he calls “Major Attitude.”
WORKING TRUCK: 2024-2021 BOBTAIL CONVENTIONAL
First: Brenda Osterkamp of Wyoming, Michigan, with a Black 2022 Peterbilt 567.
Second: Denny Doornbos of Wyoming, Michigan, with a black and green 2022 Kenworth W900.
Third: Gage Lykum of Davenport, Iowa, with a neon green 2022 Freightliner Cascadia known as “The Highlighter.”
WORKING TRUCK: 2020-2014 BOBTAIL CONVENTIONAL
First: Duane Hostetler of Wooster, Ohio, with a burgundy 2015 Peterbilt 389 he calls “Foxy Roxy.”
Second: Mason Ishmael of Taylorville, Illinois, with a gray and red 2020 Peterbilt 389.
WORKING TRUCK: 2013-2006 BOBTAIL CONVENTIONAL
First: Frederick Littlefield of Forestlake, Minnesota, with a purple 2006 Peterbilt 379 he calls “Money Pit.”
Second: Tim Sander of Sikeston, Missouri, with a blue 2019 Freightliner Classic dubbed “Death Wish.”
WORKING TRUCK: 2005-2000 BOBTAIL CONVENTIONAL
First: Mike Brown of Taylorville, Illinois, with a gray and red 2005 Peterbilt 379.
Second: Terry Littlefield of Rapid City, South Dakota, with a black and teal 2001 Kenworth W900L known as “Never Done.”
Third: James Weverka of Octavia, Nebraska with a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L named “Hercules.”
WORKING TRUCK: 1999 & OLDER BOBTAIL CONVENTIONAL
First: Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, with a 1995 Freightliner FLD120 he calls “Little Blue.”
Second: Aaron Copeland of Taylorville, Illinois, with a black and red 1985 Peterbilt 35.
Third: Aaron Copeland of Taylorville, Illinois, again; this time with an orange and white 1981 Kenworth.
WORKING TRUCK: 2024-2019 COMBINATION
First: Dawson & Bobbie Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia and 2024 Utility Reefer trailer known as “Roll of the Dice.”
Second: Jake Armet of Elkhart, Iowa, with a cream and purple 2022 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson livestock trailer.
Third: Dustin Bridge of Lincoln, Illinois, with a 2024 Kenworth 990 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer.
WORKING TRUCK: 2018-2010 COMBINATION
First: Maylon Unruh of Convoy, Ohio, with a black 2017 Kenworth W900 and a 2024 Wilson livestock trailer.
Second: Vladimir Vitsevic of Hardwood Heights, Illinois, with a 2014 Volvo D13 and a 2023 Vanguard van trailer called “White Falcon.”
Third: Eddie Telles of La Puente, California, with a black 2015 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Great Dane van trailer.
WORKING TRUCK: 2009-2001 COMBINATION
First: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and a 2014 Great Dane van trailer known as “Semper Fi.”
Second: Kim Jaikes of Campbell, Wisconsin, with a purple 2001 Freightliner Classic XL and a 2012 Great Dane reefer trailer she calls “Purple Passion.”
Third: Rob Finch of Marietta, Pennsylvania, with a black 2005 Peterbilt 379X and a 2006 East Flatbed trailer named “Baby Girl.”
WORKING TRUCK: 2000 & OLDER COMBINATION
First: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 van trailer dubbed “The Goose.”
Second: John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, with a 1999 Kenworth W900L and a 2006 Utility Reefer trailer he calls “Only Class.”
Third: Lane Langenkamp of Celina, Ohio, with a blue 2000 Freightliner and a 2023 Landoll Step Deck trailer.
SHOW CLASS: BOBTAIL
First: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with a red white and gold 1973 Kenworth W900A known as “Cherry Pie.”
Second: Fredrick Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin, with a 1986 International 9670.
Third: Felix Martinez of Miami, Florida, with a teal 2012 Peterbilt 389he calls “Don’t Panic.”
CUSTOM PAINT: BOBTAIL
First: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with a red and gold 1996 Peterbilt 379 known as “Low Life.”
Second: Andy Mulkey of Van Buren, Michigan, with a purple 2024 Kenworth 880 dubbed “A Family Obsession.”
Third: Dylan McCrabb of Williamsburg, Iowa, with a purple 2024 Peterbilt 389X.
CUSTOM PAINT: COMBINATION
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer he calls “American Dream.”
Second: John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, with a 1999 Kenworth W900L and 2006 Utility reefer trailer named “Only Class.”
Third: Luke Ruggles of Oakley, Kansas, with a black 2024 Peterbilt 389 with a 2025 Heil tanker truck known as “O1 Johnson.”
CUSTOM GRAPHICS: BOBTAIL
First: Marvin Vankampen of Wyoming, Michigan with a 1986 Peterbilt 38.
Second: Andrew Worth of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a 2024 Kenworth W900 known as “Almost Lucky.”
Third: Gary Walter of Defiance, Ohio, with a 1995 Kenworth W900L named “Johnny.”
CUSTOM GRAPHICS: COMBINATION
First: Dennis Durand of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a green 2020 Kenworth B and 2020 Tremean tanker trailer.
Second: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with a 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane trailer known as “Semper Fi.”
Third: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and a 2006 Utility van trailer they call “The Goose.”
POLISH & DETAIL: BOBTAIL
First: Frederick Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin, with a black and orange 1986 International 9670.
Second: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin with a red, white and gold 1973 Kenworth W900A she calls “Cherry Pie.”
Third: Raiko Graveran of Orlando, Florida, with a baby blue 1995 Freightliner FLD120 he calls “Little Blue.”
POLISH & DETAIL: COMBINATION
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer known as “American Dream.”
Second: Jeff Hoker of Dixon, Iowa, with a blue and silver 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Great Dane trailer called “Worth the Wait.”
Third: Douglas Prier of Dyersville, Iowa, with a gray and green 2022 Kenworth W900L and 2022 Wilson flatbed trailer named “The Green Lantern.”
INTERIOR: OEM SLEEPER-BOBTAIL
First: Frederick Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin, with a black and orange 1986 International 9670.
Second: Felix Martinez of Miami, Florida, with a teal 2012 Peterbilt 389 he calls “Don’t Panic.”
Third: Nikeyta Matthews of Lake Wales, Florida, with a pink 2022 Peterbilt 579 named “Ms. Clarissa.”
INTERIOR: OEM SLEEPER-COMBINATION
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer dubbed “American Dream.”
Second: Jake Armet of Elkhart, Iowa, with a cream and purple 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Wilson livestock trailer.
Third: Jeff Hoker of Dixon, Iowa, with a blue and silver 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Great Dane trailer he calls “Worth the Wait.”
INTERIOR : OEM CONVERSION SLEEPER
First: John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, with a purple 1999 Kenworth W900L and 2006 Utility reefer known as “Only Class.”
Second: Dennis Durand of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a green 2020 Kenworth B and a 2020 Tremean tanker trailer.
Third: Marvin VanKampen of Wyoming, Michigan, with a black 1979 Kenworth W900.
INTERIOR: CUSTOM SLEEPER
First: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer named “The Goose.”
Second: Dan Brubaker of Sigourney, Iowa, with a red and gold 1996 Peterbilt 379 dubbed “Low Life.”
Third: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane trailer known as “Semper Fi.”
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: BOBTAIL-THEME
First: Fredrick Littlefield of Forestlake, Minnesota, with a purple 2006 Peterbilt 379 known as “Money Pit.”
Second: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with a red, green and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A she calls “Cherry Pie.”
Third: Frederick Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin, with a 1986 International 9670.
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: BOBTAIL-MOST UNIQUE
First: Mark Aragon of Lasalle, Colorado, with a candy green 2003 Peterbilt 379 named “Slammed Distraction.”
Second: Fredrick Littlefield of Forestlake, Minnesota, with a purple 2006 Peterbilt 379 known as “Money Pit.”
Third: James Weverka of Octavia, Nebraska, with a gray and black 2005 Kenworth W900L dubbed “Hercules.”
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: BOBTAIL-OVERALL PRESENTATION
First: Frederick Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin, with a 1986 International 9670.
Second: Mark Aragon of Lasalle, Colorado, with a candy green 2003 Peterbilt 379 he calls “Slammed Distraction.”
Third: Kate Whiting of Chetek, Wisconsin, with a red, green and cream 1973 Kenworth W900A named “Cherry Pie.”
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: COMBINATION-THEME
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer known as “American Dream.”
Second: Dawson & Bobbie Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia and 2024 Utility reefer trailer they call “Roll of the Dice.”
Third: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane trailer named “Semper Fi.”
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: COMBINATION-MOST UNIQUE
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer named “American Dream.”
Second: Dawson & Bobbie Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia and 2024 Utility reefer trailer known as “Roll of the Dice.”
Third: Dustin Bridge of Lincoln, Illinois, with an orange 2024 Kenworth 990 and 2024 Wilson hopper trailer.
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: COMBINATION-OVERALL PRESENTATION
First: Dane Hartman of Hoppeston, Illinois, with a 2024 Peterbilt 389 and a 2024 Wilson hopper trailer called “American Dream.”
Second: John Jaikes of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, with a purple 1999 Kenworth W900L and 2006 Utility reefer dubbed “Only Class.”
Third: Dennis Durand of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with a green 2020 Kenworth B and 2020 Tremean tanker trailer.
LIGHTS AT NIGHT: SPECIALTY
Winner: Tim Feidt of Maplewood, Minnesota, with his green 1984 Mack RB known as “Major Attitude.”
BEST OVERALL THEME
Winner: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility van trailer known as “The Goose.”
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.