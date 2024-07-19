TheTrucker.com
Drivers test their skills, enjoy the thrill of competition in the Trucker Olympics at annual Walcott Jamboree

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
During the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, drivers with a valid CDL have a chance to compete in “Olympic” events like the tire role, strong pull, strap winding contest, water balloon toss and other family-friendly games. (Courtesy: Iowa 80 Group)

WALCOTT, Iowa — While top athletes from around the world are making their way to Paris for the 33rd Summer Olympics, more than 4,200 miles away, at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, “truckletes” from across North America have already proven their skills in the annual Trucker Olympics.

Held each year during the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, this all-in-good-fun competition is a favorite among attendees — and anyone with a valid CDL is invited to join the fun. (No offense to France, but the Iowa competition is a bit less stuffy and a lot more down-home!)

Each day during the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, drivers can take part in the games. Some contests require teamwork, offering participants a chance to work together with friends both old and new.

Featuring events like the Strong Pull, the Tire Roll, a Coffee Relay, the Tire Roll, a Strap-Winding Contest and a Water Balloon Toss, the Trucker Olympics guarantee a good time for all.

Here are this year’s winning “truckletes”:

WINNERS: THURSDAY, JULY 11
Women’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Nina M Angela N Abby H
Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Pete P Maylon U Dave S
Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Joey E & James M Rico G & Leon H Angela N & Maylon U
Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Willie B Maylon U Tory N
Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Leon H Abby H Joey E
Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Tim S & Joe P Franco V & Brian K Luke O & Kenny G

 

WINNERS: FRIDAY, JULY 12
Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Dave S Binkie Andy D
Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Eli W & Leon H Nate M & Kenny G Andy D & Vido V
Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Leon H Michael W Willie B
Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Isaac James M Kenny G
Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Tristan W & Chad M James M & Joey E Eli W & Leon H

 

WINNERS: SATURDAY, JULY 13
Women’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Angela N Rhonda W
Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Dave S Allen H Tim S
Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Eli W & Leon H Brian K & Angela N D.J. & Joey E
Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Shawn G Angela N D.J.
Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Eli W D.J. James M
Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Dave S & Mark P James M & Joey E Eli W & Leon H

 

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

Linda Garner-Bunch
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.
