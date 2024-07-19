Drivers test their skills, enjoy the thrill of competition in the Trucker Olympics at annual Walcott Jamboree

Strap-winding (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Men’s strong pull (Courtesy: Iowa 80 Group) Tire roll (Courtesy: Iowa 80 Group) Strap-winding (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Women’s strong pull (Linda Garner-Bunch/The Trucker) Men’s strong pull (Courtesy: Iowa 80 Group)

WALCOTT, Iowa — While top athletes from around the world are making their way to Paris for the 33rd Summer Olympics, more than 4,200 miles away, at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, “truckletes” from across North America have already proven their skills in the annual Trucker Olympics.

Held each year during the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, this all-in-good-fun competition is a favorite among attendees — and anyone with a valid CDL is invited to join the fun. (No offense to France, but the Iowa competition is a bit less stuffy and a lot more down-home!)

Each day during the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, drivers can take part in the games. Some contests require teamwork, offering participants a chance to work together with friends both old and new.

Featuring events like the Strong Pull, the Tire Roll, a Coffee Relay, the Tire Roll, a Strap-Winding Contest and a Water Balloon Toss, the Trucker Olympics guarantee a good time for all.

Here are this year’s winning “truckletes”:

WINNERS: THURSDAY, JULY 11 Women’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Nina M Angela N Abby H Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Pete P Maylon U Dave S Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Joey E & James M Rico G & Leon H Angela N & Maylon U Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Willie B Maylon U Tory N Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Leon H Abby H Joey E Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Tim S & Joe P Franco V & Brian K Luke O & Kenny G

WINNERS: FRIDAY, JULY 12 Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Dave S Binkie Andy D Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Eli W & Leon H Nate M & Kenny G Andy D & Vido V Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Leon H Michael W Willie B Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Isaac James M Kenny G Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Tristan W & Chad M James M & Joey E Eli W & Leon H

WINNERS: SATURDAY, JULY 13 Women’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Angela N Rhonda W Men’s Strong Pull 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Dave S Allen H Tim S Coffee Relay 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Eli W & Leon H Brian K & Angela N D.J. & Joey E Tire Roll 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Shawn G Angela N D.J. Strap Winding 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Eli W D.J. James M Water Balloon Toss 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Dave S & Mark P James M & Joey E Eli W & Leon H

