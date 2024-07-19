Nearly mummified bodies found in the back of Houston 18-wheeler 

HOUSTON, Texas — Two people who were believed to have been experiencing homelessness were found dead in the back of an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston early Thursday morning, police said.

“It’s odd how we got the call,” said Houston Police Department (HPD) Lt. Wilkens. “There was a citizen down here at a convenience store down the way here who heard two homeless folks talking about two bodies inside of a truck that were most likely homeless people living in a truck.”

Crews with HPD and the Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to the area and started searching the parking lot with a of 18-wheelers filled with Purple Heart donations, but initially did not find anything.

“They noticed up on a truck in the very back, there’s a hole,” Wilkens said. “On the very top of the truck you can see where there is a hole cut out. HFD got up there and they found out that when they look in the hole, there appears to be two bodies for sure. I mean, they’ve been there a very long time. They’re very decomposed and almost look like mummies

Willkens said it appeared the two had been living in the truck as items had been arranged like and living area.

The bodies will be given to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

“It’s an odd deal, but investigators are going to work it and figure out if there is any foul play or not,” Wilkens said.