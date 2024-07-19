TheTrucker.com
Deadly 6-vehicle Fremont crash involved a big rig hauling 10K pounds of beef

By Dana Guthrie -
A jackknifed big rig was involved in six-vehicle accident that claimed one life. (Photo courtesy ABC7)

FREMONT, Calif. — A fatal crash involving five vehicles, including a jackknifed big rig, shut down southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont for about six hours Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP said that at about 7:05 a.m., officers learned about a crash in the highway’s southbound lanes just north of the Mission Boulevard South off-ramp. 

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said traffic slowed down but the driver of the big-rig hauling a load of meat could not stop it in time and crashed into the rear of a Toyota Venza. 

The big-rig then hit three other vehicles and went down an embankment on the right hand shoulder of the highway, Hahn said. 

The Toyota driver died at the scene while two other people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. 

Multiple southbound I-680 lanes were shut down while authorities investigated and cleared the scene, including getting the big rig back upright. The highway reopened shortly after 1 p.m., according to the CHP. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

