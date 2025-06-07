14 injured in multi-vehicle crash including a semi hauling cars in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen people were hurt in a four-vehicle pileup including a semi-truck hauling cars in Florida on Wednesday.

According to local news outlet CBS 12, a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) spokesperson said the crash happened around 1 p.m. near the Atlantic Ave. interchange and involved two SUVs, a minivan, and a semi that was hauling vehicles.

Two other nearby vehicles were stopped, but authorities confirmed they were not involved in the collision.

Emergency responders declared it a mass casualty event, a call that automatically triggered a larger emergency response and warned hospitals that they may soon receive an influx of patients, according to the report.

14 people were injured in the crash, one of whom needed to be taken to a trauma center for treatment.

At least 10 emergency vehicles and 25 first responders were called in to assist with the wreck and subsequent injuries.

In its statement, PBCFR said that while they were assisting with the incident, other teams were moved so that they would still be able to respond to other emergencies.