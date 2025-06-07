TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig driver cited in Colorado crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Big rig driver cited in Colorado crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig driver cited in Colorado crash
A semi driver has been cited in a Colorado crash. (Courtesy of Denver7)

UMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — According to a report from KMGH in Denver, a big driver was cited for careless driving following a four-vehicle crash that injured five people — one critically — on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Leon Gamble, 57, of Texas is facing charges of careless driving causing bodily injury, according to CSP.

The station reported that the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70 near milepost 209, close to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Freightliner was heading westbound in the right lane when it lost its brakes. The front of the truck collided with the rear of a second Freightliner truck, causing both vehicles to veer off the left side of the road.

CSP said the second Freightliner rolled over, coming to a rest on its passenger side in the median.

During the crash, the trailer of the first Freightliner struck a Rav-4 that was heading eastbound. The trailer then “came to a stop” against a Toyota Tacoma, according to CSP.

CSP initially said three people were taken to the hospital. During the investigation, authorities learned that two additional people were injured in the crash.

Four people suffered minor injuries, while the fifth — the passenger of the second Freightliner truck — suffered life-threatening injuries. CSP said the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

It took crews several hours to clear the roadway. Both directions of I-70 reopened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE