Indiana police report busy weekend amid winter storm

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated in a news release that it was on “a full callout” with what was coined as Winter Storm Fern last weekend that caused lasting effects into the week.

ISP said its Lowell troopers had their days off cancelled, and all sworn troopers, including detectives, lab personnel, and special investigations reported to NWI roadways to assist with calls for service.

ISP released what it called a snapshot of statistics from Jan. 24-28 noting that the numbers released were not a complete total.

Property Damage Crashes- 180

Injury Involved Crashes- 30

Fatal Crashes- 1

Slide Offs (no crash report)- 54

Assist Motorists- 106

Interstate Checks- 64

Traffic Hazards- 10

Trooper Cars Struck- 2

ISP said A significant number of the crashes investigated were the result of drivers traveling at a speed too fast for the road/weather conditions, and troopers were issuing tickets for that specific statute at crash scenes.

“While Lowell sustained two trooper cars hit, there were 11 troopers struck throughout the state,” ISP said. “The trooper cars that were hit, were struck while the trooper was parked and investigating a prior, unrelated crash.”

The Lowell Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to Porter County to investigate the crash on state road 49, where the Porter County Deputy was struck by a vehicle.

“A majority of these crashes were preventable,” Lieutenant Terrance Weems, Commander of the Lowell Post, stated. z’In just four days, we saw 211 crashes. Your driving decisions matter to not only you, but they affect the drivers around you.”