Oregon police respond to reports of shots fired on Interstate 5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.— Oregon police have a man in custody, and are still investigating multiple reports of a person firing a gun at motorists on Highway 5.

The incidents occurred on Thursday morning at 8:18 a.m.

According to a press release issued by the Oregon State Police (OSP), its troopers and local law enforcement agencies responded to multiple 911 calls of a person discharging a firearm from a vehicle on Interstate 5, near milepost 128, in Douglas County.

OSP says the preliminary investigation indicated the suspect, now known as Charles Simmons, 53, of Winston, was reportedly discharging a firearm from within his Dodge Ram pickup while traveling northbound on the interstate. The suspect reportedly contacted pedestrians, attempted to stop other motorists, and caused a non-injury crash with another vehicle while displaying and at times discharging a firearm. The suspect was located by law enforcement and taken into custody.

After identifying the suspect, OSP said it was later learned he had contacted the Roseburg OSP office and made concerning comments related to “foreign” persons driving on I-5. OSP is investigating possible bias crimes in relation to this incident and the suspect’s previous statement.