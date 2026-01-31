One dead in head-on collision with semi in Arkansas on icy Interstate 55

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — One man has died in a crash in Arkansas involving two 18-wheelers on Interstate 55 in Crittenden County on what the Arkansas State Police (ASP) stated was an icy roadway.

According to an ASP fatal crash summary, a 2017 Freightliner semi truck driven by Ronnie Black, 50, of Walnut Ridge, Ark. was merging from the rest area when a 2019 Freightliner driven by Zivco Josipovic, 57, of Hudsonville, Mich., struck the rear of Black’s semi truck. The contact caused Josipovic’s semi to leave the roadway, cross the cable barriers and enter the southbound lane and strike a 2006 Honda Accord head-on killing Matthew Coles, 43, of Marion, Ark.

A minor passenger in Coles’ vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries.

Police say the crash occurred Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. and the weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.