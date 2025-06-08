TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Bobtail rig crash into New York state police vehicle injures trooper

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Bobtail rig crash into New York state police vehicle injures trooper
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Bobtail rig crash into New York state police vehicle injures trooper
A New York state trooperwas injured when a bobtail rig crashed into his vehicle during a traffic stop. (Courtesy of WRGB)

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — A report from WRGB out of New York, a State Trooper was seriously injured in a crash on the New York State Thruway on Friday. Authorities say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a bobtail tractor collided with the rear of a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop involving a Honda Odyssey westbound, just west of Exit 26.

The impact reportedly caused the patrol vehicle to strike the Honda, and the Trooper, who was standing on the passenger side of the Honda, was thrown over the guiderail and down an embankment. The Trooper sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Thruway remain closed at Exit 26 as the crash is under investigation. A traffic diversion is in place at Exit 26. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE