Bobtail rig crash into New York state police vehicle injures trooper

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — A report from WRGB out of New York, a State Trooper was seriously injured in a crash on the New York State Thruway on Friday. Authorities say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a bobtail tractor collided with the rear of a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop involving a Honda Odyssey westbound, just west of Exit 26.

The impact reportedly caused the patrol vehicle to strike the Honda, and the Trooper, who was standing on the passenger side of the Honda, was thrown over the guiderail and down an embankment. The Trooper sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Thruway remain closed at Exit 26 as the crash is under investigation. A traffic diversion is in place at Exit 26. Updates will be provided as they become available.