Averitt commended for sustainability progress

By Dana Guthrie -
Climbing the sustainability curve: Sustainability efforts earn Averitt top honors. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is being recognized through the Sustainability Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) for its ongoing efforts to strengthen responsible and ethical business practices. 

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our long-term focus on doing the right thing — for our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Barry Blakely, president and COO. “We are proud of the progress we have made and remain committed to continuing that momentum.”  

The SAQ is a tool used to evaluate the sustainability practices of companies primarily in the automotive industry across a range of categories, including business ethics, environmental efforts, and corporate governance. Averitt received strong marks in areas such as Company Management, Business Ethics and Environment.  

According to a company press release, the SAQ validation reflects just one part of Averitt’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts. The company also recently revealed an improved EcoVadis score, earning a Committed badge.  

For more information about Averitt’s sustainability initiatives, visit Averitt.com/CSR. 

Dana Guthrie

