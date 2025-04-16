MHC Truck Leasing named PacLease North American Franchise of the Year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — MHC Truck Leasing has been named PacLease’s 2024 North American Franchise of the Year.

It’s the second time the franchise group has been recognized with PacLease’s top honor since 2018. The franchise group, with 33 locations in 11 states, is one of PacLease’s original franchises – established in 1982.

According to Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing, MHC Truck Leasing continues to invest in its facilities with new and remodeled locations, allowing MHC to add service bays for improved vehicle throughput. MHC also has a fleet of 20 mobile service vehicles, to service customers at their locations.

Dedication to Customer Service

“Along with a commitment to facilities and operational excellence, MHC’s dedication to customer service has helped the group continue to thrive,” Roemer said. “They understand the value of offering programs tailored to their customers, backed by a service team that ensures exceptional uptime and driver satisfaction. This is a very well-deserved award for MHC.”

PacLease also recognized its top U.S. and Canadian franchises, and top Medium Duty performer.

Other Honorees

The Pete Store Truck Leasing, headquartered in Baltimore, was named the top Peterbilt U.S. franchise, while Kenworth Sales Company PacLease, based in Salt Lake City, took home the top honor for Kenworth.

For Canada, PacLease Edmonton Kenworth was named the top-performing franchise, and Rush Truck Leasing took home the Medium Duty Franchise of the Year honors.

“I can’t say enough about each of these franchises,” said Roemer. “They’re consistently recognized for their excellence that’s been upheld for years, and in some cases, decades.”

Growth and Success

The Pete Store, with 18 locations on the East Coast, added two locations this past year.

“Their strong leadership has taken this franchise to another level,” Roemer said. “They’ve grown their footprint in a tremendous transportation region through customer service and by delivering on their promises, which has propelled them to new heights. It’s exciting for us to name them for the first time as our top-performing Peterbilt franchise.”

On the Kenworth side, Kenworth Sales Company PacLease, which has 19 locations covering eight states, took home top honors.

“This is a storied company that has been in business since 1945 and a PacLease franchise since 1997,” Roemer said. “They do things the right way, with a dedicated focus on their customers, which is why they’ve been a top franchise many times in the past.”

In Canada, PacLease Edmonton Kenworth was named PacLease’s Canadian franchise of the year for the third time. They are also a past North American Franchise of the Year winner. They’ve been with PacLease since 1982.

“Continuing to build on top customer service and being experts on the Kenworth product is what this franchise is known for,” Roemer said.. “They lease a premium truck and back it with premium service. They have a customer base that is as loyal to them as they are to their customer.”

PacLease named Rush Truck Leasing as its top medium-duty franchise. According to Roemer, Rush led the way with impressive lease sales numbers.

“But it goes well beyond the numbers,” Roemer said. “They’ve grown to 36 locations in 10 states and have exceptional coverage to ensure customers receive the best service.”