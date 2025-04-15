STG Logistics announces leadership changes

CHICAGO, Ill. — STG Logistics is taking the next step in the evolution of its leadership team with the execution of its long-term succession plan.

Geoff Anderman has been appointed CEO after serving as the company’s president and COO since January of 2023.

Paul Svindland, who has served as the company’s CEO since February of 2020, is moving into the role of chairman to lead the board of directors and will continue to assist in the company’s strategic initiatives and commercial development.

“Geoff has long been a high-performing and respected leader of STG and I am excited to see him take this next step as STG’s CEO,” Svindland said. “He’s a proven leader able to develop talent and strategy to deliver excellence in day-to-day solutions and we are confident he is the right person to lead STG into its next chapter. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as STG’s CEO for the past five years and am looking forward to continuing to serve this great business and team as I move into the Chairman role.”

Grateful to Lead

“STG is an industry leader poised to reach great heights and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead as its CEO,” Anderman said. “It has been an honor working alongside Paul for the past five years and STG is fortunate to continue to have him serve as our Chairman.”

As a result of Svindland’s move to Chairman, Farrukh Bezar will move into the role of vice chairman.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with both Paul and Geoff for years and am confident in the leadership of STG,” Bezar said. “The executive team has seamlessly executed their succession plan over the past few months and STG will continue its evolution as a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider.”